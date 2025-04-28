Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 355,771 Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 355,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 592,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 275,117 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,142,163.48. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 159,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

RMT opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

