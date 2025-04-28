Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.16 Million Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,311,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 27,602 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.2848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.90%.

(Free Report)

–

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.