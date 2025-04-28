Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.49 Million Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 296,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,725,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,809,000 after acquiring an additional 52,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $463.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 102.89% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

