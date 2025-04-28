Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.62 Million Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 261,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of NCR Voyix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,006,000 after buying an additional 163,206 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,216,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,152,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 187,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VYX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

