Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.65 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,378,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after buying an additional 1,166,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,043,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,865,000 after acquiring an additional 276,023 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,226,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,176,000 after acquiring an additional 245,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1269 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.50%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

