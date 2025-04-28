Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.71 Million Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $60.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.