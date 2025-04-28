Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 203,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 85.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000.

Shares of ETX opened at $18.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

