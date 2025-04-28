Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 9.13% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSA opened at $66.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $81.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.99%.

(Free Report)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.