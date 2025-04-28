RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 641,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 139,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
