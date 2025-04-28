RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 641,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 139,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$21.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.57.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
