RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 641,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 139,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$21.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
