RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 641,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 139,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$21.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.