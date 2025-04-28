Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

