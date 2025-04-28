Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 264,609 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,344,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after buying an additional 229,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $5,352,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $5,273,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

