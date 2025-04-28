Regency Centers (REG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $364.64 million for the quarter. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.520-4.580 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

