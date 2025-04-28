Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 10,100 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 116,616 shares in the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 165.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $200.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.30. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

