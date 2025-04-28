Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $109.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.42. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $91.15 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

