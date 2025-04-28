Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 11,900 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 241,870 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $121.80 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

