Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,350,723 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,350,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MVIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

MicroVision Price Performance

MVIS stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.60.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,049.43% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million.

MicroVision Profile

(Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.