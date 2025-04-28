Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 16,900 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 508,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 62,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 387,238 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.04 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

