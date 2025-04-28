Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 17,900 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $99.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.