Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CVB Financial worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.62. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

