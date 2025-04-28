Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 18.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

