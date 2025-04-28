Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 198.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $42.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.20. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $57.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54.

In related news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,548. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWPX. Sidoti upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

