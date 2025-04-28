Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 198.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,648 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,040,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after acquiring an additional 112,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,475,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after purchasing an additional 435,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 139,934 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.51 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

In related news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,057.48. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,164 shares of company stock valued at $411,122. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

