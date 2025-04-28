Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Orion Group worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 1,936.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORN opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.12.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

