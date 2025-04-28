Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,442,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1,185.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,363,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after buying an additional 3,101,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $56,520,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,829,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,080,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GTES opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

