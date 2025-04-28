Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 342.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

ABR opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.66. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

