Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FormFactor by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,050,000 after buying an additional 1,742,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,176 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FormFactor by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,202,000 after purchasing an additional 409,304 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,312,000 after purchasing an additional 406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $14,222,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,533,716. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Report on FORM

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.