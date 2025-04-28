Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mastech Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

