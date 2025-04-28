Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 21,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $74,570.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,642,821.60. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,509 shares of company stock valued at $222,586. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $474.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

