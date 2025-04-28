Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.38% of RF Industries worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

RFIL opened at $3.90 on Monday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,818.16. This represents a 16.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

