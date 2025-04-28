Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 115,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 105,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $846.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $49.12.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

