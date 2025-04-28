Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $37.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

