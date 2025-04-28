Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $68.40 on Monday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
