Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of WF opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.