Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 88,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

AMBC stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $408.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

