Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 878,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Taysha Gene Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,906,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 794,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $360.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

