Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 118.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 38.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.26 million, a PE ratio of -442.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.46. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 273.68%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

