Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $78.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $364.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

