Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

