Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,829 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $29.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

