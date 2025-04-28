Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 356,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Equinox Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
EQX opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.45.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
