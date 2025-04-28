Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 111,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

