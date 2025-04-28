Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 69,800 QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of QuinStreet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 127,689 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 76,389 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 119,154 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,002,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,327,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QuinStreet stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.16 million, a PE ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

