Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 1,883.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of FREYR Battery worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FREY. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FREY stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

