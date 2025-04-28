Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ESOA opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Services of America

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Mark Prince acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,778.16. The trade was a 26.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

