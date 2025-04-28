Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Corsair Gaming worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $780.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,552. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

