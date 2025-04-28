Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. This represents a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total transaction of $472,952.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,882.13. This trade represents a 53.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $4,140,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $488.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.27 and a 200-day moving average of $483.27. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $544.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

