Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,204,700 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on shares of LexinFintech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

NASDAQ LX opened at $8.23 on Monday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $501.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

